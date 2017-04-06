Flood fund to fill the 'gaps' left by others

LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith has declared councils flood relief fund would be distributed to those residents and businesses who had fallen through the gaps.

LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith has declared council's flood relief fund would be distributed to those residents and businesses who had fallen through the "gaps”.

At today's official launch of the flood fund it had already topped $50,000 in less than 48 hours and was boosted by a $50,000 donation from insurer Suncorp and a $20,000 contribution from Lismore Toyota.

Given the success of efforts so far, the fundraising target has been raised from $100,000 to $500,000.

Cr Smith described how he had been approached by a flood affected resident in the carpark of the South Lismore volunteer hub who told him they'd been rejected from getting any Centrelink payments.

He promised to speak to Page MP Kevin Hogan about that case and pledged monies raised from the Lismore Flood Appeal would go towards similar sort of people, who would otherwise slip through the gaps.

"The State and Federal Government grants for disaster relief haven't even scratched the surface,” Cr Smith said.

"I want to see every house affected by the floods turned into a home again, and every business flourishing.”

Emotions spilled over during the media conference to launch the flood fund, as the principal behind Lismore Toyota, Sarah Smith, handed over a cheque for $20,000.

After moving the dealership's cars out of way during the height of the flood, Ms Smith said she and about 30 staff had been out in the streets helping other businesses with the clean-up.

"Unless you have seen the sheer scale of the devastation I don't think you can full realise the impact,” she said.

"Some people may have watched it on TV and then simply forgotten about it. But days later businesses are still closed, possibly forever.”

She said armed with that knowledge it spurred on the people behind Lismore Toyota to make such a big donation.

It was a similar story for Suncorp's CEO Customer Platforms Gary Dransfield, who was in Lismore yesterday to witness first-hand the scale of the damage.

"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation in the region, but the community spirit in Lismore is incredible,” he said.

"The speed by which this appeal reached its target is a demonstration of people in the community helping each other.”

There are several ways people and organisations can contribute to the Lismore Flood Appeal. These include: www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal or deposit directly into the Lismore Flood Appeal BSB: 062-565, account number 10864633 or in person over the counter at the council's corporate centre, 43 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah.