22°
News

Flood fund to fill the 'gaps' left by others

David Kirkpatrick | 6th Apr 2017 3:23 PM
LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith has declared councils flood relief fund would be distributed to those residents and businesses who had fallen through the gaps.
LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith has declared councils flood relief fund would be distributed to those residents and businesses who had fallen through the gaps. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith has declared council's flood relief fund would be distributed to those residents and businesses who had fallen through the "gaps”.

At today's official launch of the flood fund it had already topped $50,000 in less than 48 hours and was boosted by a $50,000 donation from insurer Suncorp and a $20,000 contribution from Lismore Toyota.

Given the success of efforts so far, the fundraising target has been raised from $100,000 to $500,000.

Cr Smith described how he had been approached by a flood affected resident in the carpark of the South Lismore volunteer hub who told him they'd been rejected from getting any Centrelink payments.

He promised to speak to Page MP Kevin Hogan about that case and pledged monies raised from the Lismore Flood Appeal would go towards similar sort of people, who would otherwise slip through the gaps.

"The State and Federal Government grants for disaster relief haven't even scratched the surface,” Cr Smith said.

"I want to see every house affected by the floods turned into a home again, and every business flourishing.”

Emotions spilled over during the media conference to launch the flood fund, as the principal behind Lismore Toyota, Sarah Smith, handed over a cheque for $20,000.

After moving the dealership's cars out of way during the height of the flood, Ms Smith said she and about 30 staff had been out in the streets helping other businesses with the clean-up.

"Unless you have seen the sheer scale of the devastation I don't think you can full realise the impact,” she said.

"Some people may have watched it on TV and then simply forgotten about it. But days later businesses are still closed, possibly forever.”

She said armed with that knowledge it spurred on the people behind Lismore Toyota to make such a big donation.

It was a similar story for Suncorp's CEO Customer Platforms Gary Dransfield, who was in Lismore yesterday to witness first-hand the scale of the damage.

"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation in the region, but the community spirit in Lismore is incredible,” he said.

"The speed by which this appeal reached its target is a demonstration of people in the community helping each other.”

There are several ways people and organisations can contribute to the Lismore Flood Appeal. These include: www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal or deposit directly into the Lismore Flood Appeal BSB: 062-565, account number 10864633 or in person over the counter at the council's corporate centre, 43 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  2017 flood lismore flood appeal northern rivers community northern rivers disaster

Barrels containing unknown chemicals discovered after floods

Barrels containing unknown chemicals discovered after floods

INVESTIGATIONS underway into mystery drums and their contents in Lismore.

Mayor reeling after Byron Bay miss out on emergency payouts

Billinudgel missed out on emergency funds, despite been flooded. Photo: Instagram @Fridayhatrd.

BYRON Shire Council has been left reeling.

Tweed River tragedy: Family opens up about 'heartbreak'

Stephanie King and her family.

THE family of Stephanie King has opened up about their “heartbreak”

This is how you can support venues and artists: attend a show

NEW DATE: Gold Coast male stripper group Chocolate Fantasy has rescheduled its Casino RSM show for tomorrow, at 8pm.

This is this week's gig guide

Local Partners

Two markets cancelled in Lismore this week

PLUS a list of markets that are still on this week

Suncorp's mobile team in town

North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.

One stop shop for clients' insurance claims

This is how you can support venues and artists: attend a show

NEW DATE: Gold Coast male stripper group Chocolate Fantasy has rescheduled its Casino RSM show for tomorrow, at 8pm.

This is this week's gig guide

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

This is how you can support venues and artists: attend a show

FIND a gig from this list, go and support it, or find a fundraiser to help people affected by floods

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 6th May...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Massive Price Adjustment

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,650,000

Owners instructions are clear that this well positioned apartment on Lighthouse Road needs to be sold. Reduced price to a firm $1.65m. We are delighted to present...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

&quot;TOWN &amp; COUNTRY LIVING&quot;

Lismore Heights 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $195,000

A residential lot of approximately 1/2 an acre, elevated and breezy with rural views. Set on the outskirts of Lismore with picturesque northerly valley views and...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!