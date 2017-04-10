Flood-forced farewell for Lismore resident

LOSS: Star Court projectionist, David Hylton is resigning and moving back to Sydney after losing everything during the floods.

SOUTH Lismore resident, David Hylton has been forced to say goodbye to not only his unit but the town he's called home.

The relentless floodwaters that gutted his Engine St unit left him no choice but move in with family in Sydney.

"Everything I own is in a suitcase now ... I don't really have much of a choice than just going back to family in Sydney,” Mr Hylton said.

While Lismore loses a resident, the Star Court Theatre will lose its beloved projectionist of five years.

Regular patron, Lee Stobart-Vallaro was "really distressed” Mr Hylton was leaving as a result of the natural disaster.

The final curtain will draw on Mr Hylton's tenure at the playhouse on Tuesday, his last day.

Seated in his cosy projection room, the film enthusiast reflected on his "tree change” to Lismore in 2012 and how his passion led him to land "the perfect job.”

"What's been great about it for me was seeing all of the sub-cultures of the community come in depending on what movie is on,” My Hylton said.

"It's been a real insight into Lismore and the people here that I wouldn't have got anywhere else I think.”

He hoped the staff would continue to secure great shows and screen intriguing films.

"I really hope they can keep this going I've put a lot of work into it, we all have,” Mr Hylton said.

"I'm proud of the whole theatre, we've put on some amazing shows.”

Lismore is lucky to have the Star Court Theatre according to Mr Hylton, who said theatre-goers "wouldn't find something like this in Sydney at the moment.”

With an uncertain future ahead, Mr Hylton plans to travel New Zealand soon .