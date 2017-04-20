Flood fashion hits Lismore's streets

A flood appeal range of shirts is selling around town with a portion of proceeds being donated to the Rural Fire Service.

TOURISTS worldwide sport these popular garments to broadcast their visit to one of the world's most popular places.

The 'I love ... ' and 'I survived ...' t-shirts are a quintessential travellers souvenir that has adapted for a different reason in one of the Northern Rivers' most flood-affected regional cities.

Lismore Embroidery and Apparel have printed a range of shirts embracing the iconic slogan from "I love Lismore' shirts to 'We survived Debbie' targeting local residents to help give back to the Rural Fire Service for their support during the floods.

The business said $5 from each t-shirt sold in the flood appeal range will be donated to the volunteer service over the next few weeks.

A heart flag sits high above the recovery shirts in their front window in Keen St showcasing they city's rise above the devastation that was the March 31 floods.

Lismore residents have already been seen wearing the new threads around town, such as Lismore Helping Hands founder Maddy Braddon.

'Lovemore' and 'Lismore does Debbie' are other recommended suggestions by fans.