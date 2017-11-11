Flood damaged bank reopens with a new look

Staff are excited to move back into the refurbished Newcastle Permanent office in Lismore .

FLOOD damage forced Newcastle Permanent to relocate from their Molesworth Street premises in March, but after extensive refurbishment, they are moving back in.

Damage caused by the March flood at the Newcastle Permanent office in Lismore. Contributed

The doors are set to reopen at 152 Molesworth Street, Lismore with a new contemporary branch design.

The team said they are excited to move back into the overhauled premises on Monday 13 November.

Lismore Branch Lending Manager Andrew Virtue said while the flood had caused some inconvenience, customers have been empathetic to the circumstance.

"We have had an over-whelming show of support from our customers during the transition and we want to thank them for their patience and well-wishes.”

The refurbished Newcastle Permanent office in Lismore. Contributed

CEO Terry Millett said: "We're really excited to roll-out our fresh, new branch design to Lismore, we have had a lot of enthusiastic feedback from our customers in other regions, who have experienced the new-look branches”..

"Our customers can expect a whole new and more enjoyable style of branch banking, and I am sure Andrew and the local staff will really enjoy working in the warm and contemporary environment we've created.

"The new style was originally rolled-out during our expansion into the Central West of NSW, however it has now paved the way for a new look in our branches across regional NSW. Friendly technology complements personal service while bringing our staff and customers closer together in a more relaxed way,” Mr Millett said.

The new design features natural textures, warm lighting from lamps and pendant lights and mid-century style contemporary furniture finished with natural colours and textiles.

The layout is open plan to create an informal, spontaneous and casual environment.