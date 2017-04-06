Flood clean up volunteers brave sewage mud

Jim Eatock, of Goonellabah, and Michael Potma, of Byron Bay, have endured rotten smells an braved caked mud and junk to help out Lismore residents in need.

A ROTTEN sewage smell permeates the Lismore basement which volunteers Michael Potma and Jim Eatock are cleaning out.

The kitchen is caked in mud, all the electrical appliances destroyed, the walls and cupboards ruined.

A FLOOD ravaged kitchen in Lismore Hamish Broome

This was a home to two disability pensioners - friends of Mr Eatock who he wants to help get back on their feet.

It's disgusting work. Gloves and boots offer some protection but you can't help inhaling the fetid odours all day.

The basement is a morass of oily, fetid debris.

JIM Eatock cleans out a basement in flooded Lismore. Hamish Broome

Himself a disability pensioner who was "high and dry” in Goonellabah, Mr Eatock said he would keep working until the place was cleaned up.

"It's a big job. It's got to be gurneyed three times and disinfected at least once.

"It will take three weeks for them to move back in.”

Mr Potma came from his home in Byron Bay two days ago after hearing about the devastation.

"I work as a volunteer at the Salvos in Byron Bay and people came in saying they were coming here to help,” he said.

"I thought I would like to come and offer assistance.”

"It's quite amazing when you see the damage to people's properties.

"People have lost everything.”

Working to remove junk and damaged goods from the home all day, he said he would come back at least until the end of the week.

'You don't get a full understanding of what that means until you come out and help,” he said.

"It's like there's a dichotomy. It's flood in certain parts but it hasn't affected other parts.”

"It's hard to imagine what the businesses have lost.”

"People are really stressed out. They really need help.”