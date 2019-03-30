Flood channel is a 'significant investment' in our future

FLOOD FUNDING: In December 2018 deputy premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro (third from left) was in Lismore to announce $8.2m of Flood Mitigation funding. L-R Austin Curtain, Council general manager Shelley Oldham, JB, Thomas George, Cr Bill Moorhouse, Mayor Isaac Smith, LCCI president Rodney Jenkins and Rous Country Council chair Keith Williams.

FLOOD FUNDING: In December 2018 deputy premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro (third from left) was in Lismore to announce $8.2m of Flood Mitigation funding. L-R Austin Curtain, Council general manager Shelley Oldham, JB, Thomas George, Cr Bill Moorhouse, Mayor Isaac Smith, LCCI president Rodney Jenkins and Rous Country Council chair Keith Williams. Alison Paterson

EARLIER in March Lismore City Council kicked off Stage 1 of the $8.2 million Lismore Flood Mitigation Plan, which includes construction of a major flood channel behind the Lismore Airport.

The project which involves the removal of around 410,000 cubic metres of soil is part of the council's multi-million dollar flood mitigation works.

The channel will be excavated to divert overflow from Leycester Creek around the Lismore airport and away from the CBD and South Lismore so it will re-enter the river system below the city, providing residents and businesses with more time to plan their evacuation in major flood events.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith has thanked the State Government for delivering on its promised $8.2 million for flood mitigation works.

Mayor Smith said the project would increase business confidence and assist the council to continue to attract and retain new business in the industrial estate and the city centre.

"We are thrilled to see work on this significant flood channel begin and thank the State Government for funding such a significant project,” he said.

"I welcome anything that can help Lismore families and businesses in times of flood.”

Cr Smith said this project was endorsed by the Floodplain Management Committee and is part of a range of measures detailed in the Lismore Flood Mitigation Plan to help safeguard the community, increase disaster resilience and boost business confidence.

"We are working with the State Government to develop new initiatives to encourage enterprise and industry within and around this area - this helps boost our case for that business growth,” he said.

"This is a significant investment in our future as a regional city and a growing centre not just for local businesses but for regional, state and national industry and enterprise.”