Govt flood assistance approaches $100 million

After the flood there were piles of rubbish all ready for the dump.

After the flood there were piles of rubbish all ready for the dump. Braiden Davis

MONEY pouring into the North Coast to help the community recover from the March floods was now approaching $100 million.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said: "These Federal and State Government grants and assistance are helping our community rebuild.

"This assistance includes help for families whose houses were damaged, businesses to replace stock and machinery, farmers who lost fences and crops and, our local councils that need help repairing roads and other pieces of crucial infrastructure."

Lismore MP Thomas George said the funding would help the local economy.

"The funding and grants will flow through to our local businesses and help the economy on the North Coast," he said.

Insurance claims for flood damage across the North Coast was more than $100 million. The Insurance Council of Australia said about 80 per cent of those claims have already been paid.

Government Assistance/Grants Programmes include:

. About $73 million in payments to councils to repair crucial infrastructure, including roads,

. Disaster Welfare payments for families to replace damaged household items like fridges and washing machines,

. Category C funding for Primary Producers,

. Category C funding for Small Business, Sporting Organisation and Not-For-Profits,

. One-off Community Recovery Fund.