Flood Appeal to help more than 300 businesses, residents

NEARLY half a million dollars raised from the Lismore Flood Appeal is hoped to be shared among more than 300 affected businesses and residents by Friday.

The appeal raised $441,600 over a one month period from April 28 until May 31 and attracted hundreds of applications.

At last night's meeting, the council unanimously adopted the appeal's Eligibility Criteria and Allocation Process that will enable 284 residents, 74 business owners and 27 applicants categorised as 'other' to access the much-needed dollars.



Of the total 386 applications lodged, the committee said in the business paper one was withdrawn bringing the total number of successful applications to 385.

FLOOD APPEAL: Marny Bonner from the Lismore Carboot Market pictured with Lismore City Councillor Eddie Lloyd, are keen to promote the appeal.

Councillor Eddie Lloyd, who co-chaired the Lismore Flood Appeal Steering Committee, was grateful for the support shown by the council, committee, community and beyond toward the initiative.

"This was one way I thought (the council) could help is to raise some money for our community," Cr Lloyd said.

"I love that everyone came on board with the flood appeal and helped raise awareness and campaign around that to get so much love from so many far away places into our bank account and into our helping hands hub."

Famous faces such as retired Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist jumped on board the appeal campaign.

Numerous community fundraisers were held to raise vital funds for those hurting after the natural disaster 10 weeks ago.

Kyogle's Kog and James Godfrey donated more than $500 to the cause after hosting a fundraiser premiere of their Round Oz documentary, which recently showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in Paris.

The committee and council staff worked to develop all administrative and management processes necessary to transparently and equitably allocate funds to eligible applicants.

Kyogle's Peter 'Kog' Godfrey and his son, James making a generous donation of money raised from the showing of their film to the Lismore Council Flood Appeal. Samantha Poate

Advice was taken from not for profit organisations experienced in the administration of such appeals as well as legal probity advice to confirm the legality of the structure of the appeal.

Former Lismore Mayor Jenny Dowell joined Cr Lloyd in chairing the committee, which comprised of Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, Cr Gianpiero Battista and the council's executive director sustainable development Brent McAlister.

It also included Social Features ceo Tony Davies, Northern Star editor David Kirkpatrick and Men & Family Centre vice president Stewart Prins.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Deborah Benhayon resigned from the committee.