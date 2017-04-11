24°
Flood appeal to be centre stage at carboot markets

11th Apr 2017 10:28 AM
FLOOD APPEAL: Marny Bonner from the Lismore Carboot Market pictured with Lismore City Councillor Eddie Lloyd, are keen to promote the appeal.
LISMORE City Councillor Eddie Lloyd has called on workplaces, community organisations, sporting clubs and performers across the Northern Rivers to help the Lismore Flood Appeal reach its ambitious $500,000 target.

The Lismore Carboot Market is one of many local enterprises keen to support the Lismore Flood Appeal, making it charity-of-the-day at the Easter market this Sunday, April 16.

The Lismore Flood Appeal tally currently sits at more than $160,000.

This was raised by 663 people in just six days, including one anonymous $10,000 donation, $20,000 from Lismore Toyota and $50,000 from Suncorp.

Councillor Lloyd, chair of the Appeal Steering Committee, encouraged anyone doing an event or gig in the next few weeks to consider making Lismore Flood Appeal the beneficiary.

"We plan to have a major fundraising event in late April but really this is about community supporting community and everyone getting involved," Cr Lloyd said.

"It might be a mufti day at work or a fundraising morning tea, or a Lismore Flood Appeal tin on the counter at work.

"Big or small, we just need people to keep giving after the headlines are gone.

"Lots of people have lost everything in this flood and as a community we can rally together and help them rebuild their lives."

Any individual or community group interested in raising funds for the Lismore Flood Appeal can receive posters and other promotional material by emailing terra.sword@lismore.nsw.gov.au.

There are a number of ways people and organisations can contribute to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

WEBSITE

Donate at www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal

BANK DEPOSIT

Deposit directly into the Lismore Flood Appeal account:

Lismore City Council Flood Appeal Account

BSB: 062-565

Account Number: 10864633

IN PERSON

Over the counter at the Lismore City Council Chambers, 43 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore city council lismore flood northern rivers flood northern rivers natural disaster

Minister delivers $1m to boost flood-affected business

A MILLION-dollar fund to kick-start flood-affected businesses was announced today by the state Minister for Small Business during his tour of Lismore.

LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith outside Lismore Local Court on Tuesday with his wife Denise. Cr Smith is seeking an APVO against Lismore business owner Big Rob.

The mayor is seeking to have an APVO made against Big Rob

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS

Bromance booming on the Northern Rivers

A large amount of debris was cleared out onto the streets of Lismore.

ATO will help disaster affected communities

"THEY are the ones we rely on in times of crisis": Nominate them now for community awards.

An aerial photograph of Casino during the 1954 flood. Photo Contributed

He was thought to be a very strong swimmer

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

The Magic Bus will bring a bit of Byron Shire love to Lismore.

You can volunteer or send food donations.

HIT: Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley) embark on a captivating journey in "The Jungle Book," an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli, a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who is forced to abandon the only home he's ever known.

Dance, celebrate, relax or enjoy with the kids

A BROMANCE is booming on the Northern Rivers, as Chris Hemsworth shows his mate, fellow Hollywood star, Matt Damon around Byron Bay.

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

Australian actor Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West in a scene from the TV series The Flash. Supplied by Foxtel.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!