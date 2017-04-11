Flood appeal to be centre stage at carboot markets

FLOOD APPEAL: Marny Bonner from the Lismore Carboot Market pictured with Lismore City Councillor Eddie Lloyd, are keen to promote the appeal.

LISMORE City Councillor Eddie Lloyd has called on workplaces, community organisations, sporting clubs and performers across the Northern Rivers to help the Lismore Flood Appeal reach its ambitious $500,000 target.

The Lismore Carboot Market is one of many local enterprises keen to support the Lismore Flood Appeal, making it charity-of-the-day at the Easter market this Sunday, April 16.

The Lismore Flood Appeal tally currently sits at more than $160,000.

This was raised by 663 people in just six days, including one anonymous $10,000 donation, $20,000 from Lismore Toyota and $50,000 from Suncorp.

Councillor Lloyd, chair of the Appeal Steering Committee, encouraged anyone doing an event or gig in the next few weeks to consider making Lismore Flood Appeal the beneficiary.

"We plan to have a major fundraising event in late April but really this is about community supporting community and everyone getting involved," Cr Lloyd said.

"It might be a mufti day at work or a fundraising morning tea, or a Lismore Flood Appeal tin on the counter at work.

"Big or small, we just need people to keep giving after the headlines are gone.

"Lots of people have lost everything in this flood and as a community we can rally together and help them rebuild their lives."

Any individual or community group interested in raising funds for the Lismore Flood Appeal can receive posters and other promotional material by emailing terra.sword@lismore.nsw.gov.au.

There are a number of ways people and organisations can contribute to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

WEBSITE

Donate at www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal

BANK DEPOSIT

Deposit directly into the Lismore Flood Appeal account:

Lismore City Council Flood Appeal Account

BSB: 062-565

Account Number: 10864633

IN PERSON

Over the counter at the Lismore City Council Chambers, 43 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah.