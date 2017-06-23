21°
Flood appeal funds begin to soak in

JASMINE BURKE
| 23rd Jun 2017 1:36 PM
Deborah Ray from Music Bizarre receives the first Lismore Flood Appeal allocation from Lismore Flood Appeal Steering Committee Co-chair, Councillor Eddie Lloyd.
Deborah Ray from Music Bizarre receives the first Lismore Flood Appeal allocation from Lismore Flood Appeal Steering Committee Co-chair, Councillor Eddie Lloyd.

TWENTY years worth of music and memorabilia was destroyed in one day.

Music Bizarre owner, Deborah Ray said she is struggling with the aftermath of the Lismore flood, left with mostly empty CD stands of what was once a thriving shop.

"99% of my stock and all my fittings, counter, tills, computers, six stereos and white goods are gone,” Ms Ray said.

Lismore Flood Appeal's co-chair, councillor Eddie Lloyd this morning presented Ms Ray her cut of the $450,000 raised during the appeal, which was launched in the wake of the March natural disaster.

Ms Ray said the effects are still being felt but said she feels like a really loved part of the community.

"This is an independent shop ... I had a lot of rare and collectable second hand records.

"I lost at least $60,000 worth of stock, not including the vinyl. It's taken 20 years to build this up and in one day it was all gone.

"I can't look at the big picture at the moment, it's too overwhelming but this allows me to keep putting one foot in front of the other. I'll be able to order new stock in.,” she said.

The Lismore Flood Appeal received 385 applications including 74 from businesses.

Applicants that requested specific amounts for the purchase of small items had these requests met and the remaining funds were allocated equally between eligible applicants.

All eligible applicants in flood-affected areas will receive funds from the Lismore Flood Appeal by July 7.

Cr Lloyd said it would provide much-needed financial support.

"Reading the applications was heartbreaking - a lot of the applicants had lost everything, or close to it,” Cr Lloyd said.

"For many people these funds do not solve the greater problem of buying a house full of furniture, or fixing a flood-affected house, but it will alleviate some financial pressure as they recover.”

Lismore Northern Star
