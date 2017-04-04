Flood affected can't wait for cavalry to arrive: OPINION

WHILE it may be morale boosting and make good television for our Prime Minister and Premier to visit flood affected areas, without solid promises to hold onto it feels like a fleeting gesture.

What tired business owners and residents in the midst of a massive clean-up really want to hear is where can they get their hands on some cash, to not only tide them over in the short-term, but get them back on their feet.

Because right now, some of the businesses in the CBD are wondering whether it's worth re-opening.

I'm sure plenty of residents in North and South Lismore must also be thinking 'how can I start again when I have lost everything'.

Leaving it up to Centrelink and the insurance companies to come to the rescue is simply not good enough.

Yes, we have been declared a disaster zone. Yes, funds are set to flow, but is that going to be enough to convince hard-hit shopkeepers to open their doors when they have lost everything?

Our community is the one who is going to have to lead the charge towards recovery.

One thing we can do in the short term is promise to buy local.

So The Northern Star pledges that if a business is ready to re open its doors and trade again, we'll give them a plug online.

In many ways, Lismore and the surrounding region can't wait for the cavalry to arrive.

There are a lot of volunteers willing to help with the clean-up or donate goods. Tradies are offering their services for free and, if we shop local, perhaps we can all aid recovery.