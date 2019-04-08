Flock to open second cafe after huge success in Lismore

Popular Lismore cafe Flock Espresso & Eats is opening a second cafe in Mullumbimby.

Popular Lismore cafe Flock Espresso & Eats is opening a second cafe in Mullumbimby.

COFFEE lovers and foodies are in heaven after hearing the news that popular Lismore cafe, Flock Espresso & Eats, will open a second cafe in the near future.

The team announced the news on its Facebook page last night, revealing its second home will be in Mullumbimby.

"Opportunities arise often when we least expect it, but you need to take life by the horns," they wrote.

"We have always dreamed of putting a cafe at this location and in late January, we were given the opportunity to do so.

"We have kept it (fairly) quiet, wanting to announce it to social media land once we had an opening date.

"We are determined to be open by Easter.

Popular Lismore cafe Flock Espresso & Eats is opening a second cafe in Mullumbimby.

"Without the support of the Lismore and wider community, we would not have been able to rebuild Lismore Flock, let alone be opening our second cafe space just a little over two years later.

"Serendipitous that our pencilled in opening date was the two year anniversary of the 2017 flood.

"We are excited to bring a little piece of Lismore to Mullumbimby."

Customers were excited by the news, with the Facebook post receiving almost 500 likes and many comments offering congratulations.

Popular Lismore cafe Flock Espresso & Eats is opening a second cafe in Mullumbimby.

One of the founders of Lismore Helping Hands, Maddy-Rose Braddon, said the Flock team was "incredible".

"You have been an integral part of the healing of our town post-flood, and just in general make this a better town," she wrote.

"It is so so awesome that you've been able to expand."

Beverley Lewis: "Congrats, all your hard work has paid off. Best wishes for your opening."

Ken Johnston: "If you do the same in Mullumbimby as Lismore you will have no problems. Lovely variety of food, wonderful staff."

Lauren Brown: "Saw the sign the other day and was so excited! So happy for you! Flock in Lismore is so special and have nothing but respect an admiration for what you've created and the hurdles you've overcome."