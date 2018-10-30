Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Are you missing a flock of 'Jaca geese'?
Are you missing a flock of 'Jaca geese'? CVC Animal Pound
Offbeat

Flock of geese lost in purple haze

Jenna Thompson
by
30th Oct 2018 10:06 AM

A FLOCK of geese found wandering the streets of Grafton are clearly getting into the Jacaranda Festival spirit.

On Monday animal control officers were called out to Victoria Street after members of the community spotted them dodging traffic.

"The geese were hanging out the front of a solicitor's office and had been seen out on the road," animal control officer Shirley King said.

However, rangers quickly noticed the birds were sporting a distinctive Jacaranda hue across the back of their necks.

"It looks as if it's purple hairspray; I'd say someone has coloured them for Jacaranda," Ms King said.

After some hissing and honking in protest, rangers managed to contain the birds in a nearby carpark and are currently waiting to be claimed.

"The owners aren't in trouble with us," Ms King said.

"The geese are in good condition, they're well fed and if it's just regular hairspray it will wash out."

In the meantime, the flock are enjoying a holiday at Clarence Valley Council Animal Pound.

"They're having a great time in the kiddy pool this morning," Ms King laughed.

If you have any further information about these birds, please contact CVC Animal Pound on 0266425689 and quote GEESE

animal pound clarence valley council editors picks geese jacaranda festival 2018
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Catholic priest guilty of child sex abuse to learn his fate

    premium_icon Catholic priest guilty of child sex abuse to learn his fate

    News THE Lismore Diocese priest has been in custody since he was found guilty of historic child sex abuse. Now he's due to be sentenced.

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:10 PM
    Sold for $1: New vision revealed for Casino building

    premium_icon Sold for $1: New vision revealed for Casino building

    News "I haven't done this before in my electorate,” local MP says

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    Cafe owners lose battle with council over kitchen sink

    premium_icon Cafe owners lose battle with council over kitchen sink

    Council News Owners sought compensation after cafe closed by council

    Parents devastated by possible closure of toy library

    Parents devastated by possible closure of toy library

    News The Ballina service has been operating for 26 years

    Local Partners