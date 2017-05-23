WATCH: See inside Flock's new home

SURVIVORS: Partners Sarah Jones and Kymberlee Strow have reopened Flock on Woodlark Street.

IN A further boon for the flood ravaged town of Lismore another much loved business will mark its comeback this Saturday at a new premises when it opens its doors for the first time in two months.

Flock will reopen from 6:30am on Saturday in a newly decorated and renovated premises facing Woodlark Street and serving a full menu of favourites and a selection of coffees and other beverages.

Partners Sarah Jones and Kymberlee Strow have owned Flock for four years and said the process of relocating after the flood had been as rewarding as it had been exhausting.

'You go through ups and downs," Kymberlee Strow said.

'Some days you are fine, and other days you have to power through it," she said.

Sarah Jones added you just need to keep going through the 15 hour days required to get the premises ready for business.

"You are mourning what you lost as well as getting something else up and running," she said.

The first week involved scrubbing, cleaning, hosing, disinfecting and then commercial cleaning.

The premises had not been touched for two weeks after the flood.

Then the real job of turning it into the cosy homely environment began with painting, knocking out walls and renovating.

In the third and fourth week the sanding, varnishing and decorating started.

It took a team of twenty-two volunteers to overcome the enormous task.

"We've been inspired by the local hospitality and cafe industry and how they have bounced back," Ms Jones said.

"There has been a huge amount of insane support," she said.

"We have received beautiful emails and letters.

"Everyone has been so helpful and customers have come in and checked how they could help."

The owners said they could not thank everyone enough for their support.

"We wanted to create somewhere that felt like home and where everyone was welcome."

The business will now be open seven days a week from 6:30am to 4:30pm.