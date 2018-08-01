Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MasterChef's impressive 'floating pillow' dessert.
MasterChef's impressive 'floating pillow' dessert.
TV

Secret behind insane MasterChef dish

by Nick Bond
1st Aug 2018 9:30 AM

FAMED for his showstopping dishes, celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal didn't disappoint during last night's MasterChef finale, challenging the finalists to recreate a dessert he'd invented that seemed to defy the laws of physics.

Dubbed 'Counting Sheep', Blumenthal's 'floating pillow' was just that - a pillow seemingly floating and spinning in mid-air, atop which sat two small, perfectly formed meringues made from coconut ice cream with a steamed sponge and panna cotta.

MasterChef finale: Sashi crowned the winner

And while some found it impressive, others were quick to mock the gravity-defying dessert - particularly for its resemblance to a certain feminine hygiene product:

 

 

Blumenthal claims the dish took him "15 years and 9 months to create" - but there's no actual magic behind the levitating effect. Instead, magnets are used, with the negative effect between those in the pillow and those in the base keeping the two elements apart. It's a similar effect as used in the 'floating ice cream challenge' in last year's MasterChef season, and some viewers saw straight through the illusion:

.

channel 10 heston blumenthal masterchef masterchef australia television

Top Stories

    Sacked workers asked to finish off Kimberley vans

    premium_icon Sacked workers asked to finish off Kimberley vans

    Business THE company went into liquidation last week and 50 people lost their jobs, but now a group of workers have been contracted to finish a number of vans.

    • 1st Aug 2018 10:15 AM
    Town in a flap over big bush turkey

    premium_icon Town in a flap over big bush turkey

    Offbeat A GIANT bush turkey has ruffled feathers

    SNEAK PEEK: New look holiday park to open by Christmas

    SNEAK PEEK: New look holiday park to open by Christmas

    News 13 new environmentally-sensitive cabins are part of the plan

    Dad found not guilty of murdering son

    premium_icon Dad found not guilty of murdering son

    Crime "He has to live with this for the rest of his life”

    Local Partners