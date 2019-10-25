Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIFT OFF: Jetstar is offering half price fares.
LIFT OFF: Jetstar is offering half price fares. Erle Levey
Travel

FLIGHT SALE: How to get a half price fare

JASMINE BURKE
by
25th Oct 2019 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS THE weather warms up so are the latest travel deals with Jetstar dropping the traveller's favourite "return for free” sale on popular domestic and international routes.

If you book an outbound Jetstar "starter” fare, selected return flights home are free.

For a stay at home getaway you can fly from Ballina Byron Gateway airport Sydney for $36 each way ($72 return) or Melbourne for $54.50 ($109 return).

Or, if flying from the Gold Coast you could jetset to beautiful New Zealand for less than $200 return.

FREE return fares are available for:

Ballina Byron to Sydney $72 (April 29 - June 20 & July 22 - August 19, 2020)

Ballina Byron to Melbourne (Tullamarine) $109 (July 24 - August 17, 2020)

Other return for FREE fares are available from the Gold Coast over various dates between $77 and $219 for the following locations:

  • Melbourne
  • Chistchurch, NZ
  • Queenstown, NZ
  • Cairns
  • Adelaide
  • Newcastle - Port Stephens
  • Auckland, NZ
  • Wellington, NZ
  • Perth
  • Sydney

There's even more options if you're flying from Brisbane, check them out here.

flight sale jetstar northern rivers lifestyle
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MISSING GUN: Divers scour river for clues in shooting case

    premium_icon MISSING GUN: Divers scour river for clues in shooting case

    News SPECIALIST police divers have arrived in Lismore as investigations continue into the shooting of a 22-year-old man. WATCH THE VIDEOS.

    Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

    premium_icon Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

    Breaking Law enforcement watchdog found he was struck with a baton 18 times

    • 25th Oct 2019 11:25 AM
    VOTE: Decide who is the region's best wedding photographer

    premium_icon VOTE: Decide who is the region's best wedding photographer

    News The Northern Rivers is home to some incredible wedding photographers

    Casino childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    premium_icon Casino childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    Crime Education department allege incidents were not properly reported