FLIGHT SALE: How to get a half price fare

AS THE weather warms up so are the latest travel deals with Jetstar dropping the traveller's favourite "return for free” sale on popular domestic and international routes.

If you book an outbound Jetstar "starter” fare, selected return flights home are free.

For a stay at home getaway you can fly from Ballina Byron Gateway airport Sydney for $36 each way ($72 return) or Melbourne for $54.50 ($109 return).

Or, if flying from the Gold Coast you could jetset to beautiful New Zealand for less than $200 return.

FREE return fares are available for:

Ballina Byron to Sydney $72 (April 29 - June 20 & July 22 - August 19, 2020)

Ballina Byron to Melbourne (Tullamarine) $109 (July 24 - August 17, 2020)

Other return for FREE fares are available from the Gold Coast over various dates between $77 and $219 for the following locations:

Melbourne

Chistchurch, NZ

Queenstown, NZ

Cairns

Adelaide

Newcastle - Port Stephens

Auckland, NZ

Wellington, NZ

Perth

Sydney

There's even more options if you're flying from Brisbane, check them out here.