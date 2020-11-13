Flight sale frenzy as borders open

Mackay, Byron, Rockhampton, Coffs Coast and Sunshine Coast attract cheap flights as airline gears up for looming holidays.

Virgin Australia is slashing the price of more than half-a-million fares as part of its latest flight sale frenzy with discounted seats up for grabs on various routes across the country.

The airline's "Go You Good Thing" sale is running until midnight next Friday and aligns with the release of the company's latest campaign 'You Can't Keep A Good Thing Down'.

Fares start from $75 from Sydney to Ballina, while a ticket from Perth to Melbourne will set travellers back $169.

Virgin Australia said it launched the sale and coinciding campaign to celebrate coming out of voluntary administration on Tuesday.

The travel industry has been rocked by the coronavirus crisis, but with borders set to reopen many Aussies will be looking to get moving again.

All fares include 23kg of luggage and seat selection.

Discounted fares are available for travel dates between the beginning of December to June 23 next year.

The sale is available on the following routes:

Sydney

Sydney - Byron Bay (Ballina) from $75

Sydney - Gold Coast from $79

Sydney - Coffs Harbour from $89

Sydney - Sunshine Coast from 89

Sydney - Melbourne from $99

Sydney - Adelaide from $119

Sydney - Perth from $169

Melbourne

Melbourne - Launceston from $79

Melbourne - Adelaide from $89

Melbourne - Newcastle from $89

Melbourne - Hobart from $99

Melbourne - Sydney from $99

Melbourne - Gold Coast from $119

Melbourne - Canberra from $119

Melbourne - Sunshine Coast from $129

Melbourne - Perth from $169

Brisbane

Brisbane - Newcastle from $89

Brisbane - Proserpine from $89

Brisbane - Sydney from 89

Brisbane - Mackay from $99

Brisbane - Rockhampton from $99

Brisbane - Cairns from $109

Brisbane - Hamilton Island from $115

Brisbane - Hobart from $139

Brisbane - Launceston from $159

Adelaide

Adelaide - Melbourne from $89

Adelaide - Sydney from $119

Adelaide - Gold Coast from $129

Adelaide - Brisbane from $129

Adelaide - Hobart from $169

Adelaide - Alice Springs from $169

Adelaide - Perth from $169

Canberra

Canberra - Sydney from $89

Canberra - Melbourne from $119

Canberra - Gold Coast from $139

Perth

Perth - Port Hedland from $119

Perth - Kalgoorlie from $149

Perth - Newman from $199

Perth - Karratha from $199

Perth - Sydney from $169

Perth - Melbourne from $169

Perth - Adelaide from $169

Hobart

Hobart - Melbourne from $99

Hobart - Sydney from $119

Hobart - Brisbane from $139

Launceston

Launceston - Melbourne from $79

Launceston - Sydney from $109

Launceston - Adelaide from $159

Darwin

Darwin - Brisbane from $169

Darwin - Sydney from $199

Darwin - Perth from $199

Alice Springs

Alice Springs - Adelaide from $169

The airline's travel campaign features 12-year-old Melbourne schoolgirl Annie Jones who breaks into dance while at the airport en route to a family holiday.