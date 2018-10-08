Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Malaysian Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Perth due to a medical issue. Picture: Fred Neeleman/AFP
A Malaysian Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Perth due to a medical issue. Picture: Fred Neeleman/AFP
News

Emergency landing at Perth airport

by Charis Chang
8th Oct 2018 11:15 AM

A MALAYSIAN Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Perth today due to a "medical diversion".

A spokeswoman for Perth Airport said flight MH149 was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne when it was forced to divert to Perth due to the medical issue.

She said the plane landed safely at 4.04am and was due to depart for Melbourne less than two hours later.

Earlier this year, Malaysian Airlines flight MH122 was forced to make an emergency landing in Alice Springs after the plane began vibrating.

Terrified passengers said they were afraid they were going to make a crash landing and the airline later said the plane experienced a "technical fault" in the engine.

 

Malaysian Airline flights have been forced to make emergency landings. Picture: David Smith
Malaysian Airline flights have been forced to make emergency landings. Picture: David Smith

Related Items

aviation emergency landing kuala lumpur melbourne mh149 perth

Top Stories

    Why decision on $40 million development could be delayed

    premium_icon Why decision on $40 million development could be delayed

    News THE matter had been set down for a determination by the planning panel today.

    • 8th Oct 2018 11:25 AM
    SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

    SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

    News A 3.5m white shark and a 2m bull shark have forced evacuations

    • 8th Oct 2018 11:05 AM
    New Lismore GM's first day on the job

    premium_icon New Lismore GM's first day on the job

    Council News Council's new recruit brings wealth of finance, business experience

    • 8th Oct 2018 10:28 AM
    Man said he would burn victim alive in social media threat

    Man said he would burn victim alive in social media threat

    Crime Police warn about legal implications of social media comments

    • 8th Oct 2018 10:30 AM

    Local Partners