Dramatic video has emerged of a passenger on a flight to Singapore fighting after takeoff.
Dramatic video has emerged of a passenger on a flight to Singapore fighting after takeoff.
Crime

Arrests after violent brawl on Qld flight

by Henry Lynch
22nd Jan 2019 6:47 AM
A MAN is in custody after allegedly attacking terrified passengers on an international flight yesterday afternoon, forcing the plane to divert to Sydney.

It is understood that the fight broke out just over an hour after Scoot flight TR7 took off from the Gold Coast Airport en route to Singapore.

Shocking footage shows desperate passengers and cabin crew trying to restrain the aggressive man mid-flight.

People can be seen throwing punches and grappling with the man as an all-out brawl erupts in front of horrified onlookers.

The man was eventually restrained after onlookers managed to pin him to the floor of the cabin.

While the cause of the fight is yet to be determined, witnesses have said that the man began drinking at the Gold Coast Airport after the flight was initially delayed.

 

A Scoot spokeswoman said that decision to divert the 787 Dreamliner to Sydney was made on the basis that it would be convenient for passengers.

The man was taken into custody by Australian Federal Police officers on the tarmac at Sydney Airport at around 5.30pm, where he is assisting police with inquiries.

Other passengers were placed on alternative Scoot or Singapore Airlines flights to Singapore.

The man is yet to be charged and investigations are ongoing.

 

 

