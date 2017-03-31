Flight crews happy to be here and ready to help

SES member and Goonellabah Airbase controller, Matt Armour, said approximately 22 personnel seven different helicopters including aircraft from the RFS, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, Police and Ambulance are using Heritage Park as a HQ and for refuelling.

WE WILL be here as long as we are needed.”

That's the message from the helicopter pilots and their crews who have come from all the state to assist local emergency services with their vital work in protecting lives and property as a result of the devastating floods across the Northern Rivers.

Amongst the air crews flying in and out of the Goonellabah Airbase situated at Heritage Park, are chief pilot Geoff Janson, and pilot Sam Borg from United Aero Helicopters who are flying Kawasaki BK117 helicopters.

Chief pilot Geoff Janson, and pilot Sam Borg, air crewman Ben Hayward, down wire technician David Bellantonio and pilot Mark McNicol, by the NSW RFS BK117 helicopter at Goonellabah Airbase in Lismore. Alison Paterson

Mr Borg said the BK117 helicopter had a fuel range of around 200km.

"We had one mission today to bring in five people from Goolmangar, we picked them up from primary school” he said.

"These young people were from Israel and did not speak much English.”

The Rural Fire Service personnel included air crewman Ben Hayward and pilot Mark McNicol and down-wire technicians David Bellantonio, Graeme Horne and Rick Ott.

SES member and Goonellabah Airbase controller, Matt Armour, said approximately 22 personnel seven different helicopters including aircraft from the RFS, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, Police and Ambulance are using Heritage Park as a HQ and for refuelling.

"They are mainly tasked for rescue and reconnaissance,” he said.

"Everyone here is supporting flood operations and all the agencies are working really well together.”

Andrew McKee from JETA1 Lismore was kept busy refuelling helicopters at Heritage Park in Lismore on Friday, March 31. Alison Paterson

Meanwhile, JetA1 technician, Andrew McKee was kept busy keeping the helicopter tanks topped up.

Standing by his tanker, he said he managed to get the last pair of size 12 gumboot from the hardware store.

"I've refuelled five helicopters so far today,” he said.