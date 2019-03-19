Flight bound for Hervey Bay forced to turn back
A FLIGHT bound for Hervey Bay had to turn back to Brisbane on Monday due to a technical issue.
The QantasLink aircraft had a flap defect issue, according a spokesman from the airline.
"Because we don't have engineers in Hervey Bay, the aircraft returned to Brisbane where we have a large turboprop engineering base," he said.
"Passengers were put on flights later that day."
The spokesman said the planes hold about 50 people and it was about half full.