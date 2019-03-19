Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXTRA: Additional daily Qantas flights have been added to the Sunshine Coast.
EXTRA: Additional daily Qantas flights have been added to the Sunshine Coast. Contributed
News

Flight bound for Hervey Bay forced to turn back

Carlie Walker
by
19th Mar 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FLIGHT bound for Hervey Bay had to turn back to Brisbane on Monday due to a technical issue.

The QantasLink aircraft had a flap defect issue, according a spokesman from the airline.

"Because we don't have engineers in Hervey Bay, the aircraft returned to Brisbane where we have a large turboprop engineering base," he said.

"Passengers were put on flights later that day."

The spokesman said the planes hold about 50 people and it was about half full.

editors picks flight harvey bay turned back
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    When Woolworths will open the 'new generation' super store

    premium_icon When Woolworths will open the 'new generation' super store

    Business THE Northern Rivers is getting a 'new generation' Woolworths store, which is opening soon.

    Hospital shooting sparks calls for better prisoner treatment

    premium_icon Hospital shooting sparks calls for better prisoner treatment

    News Workers are calling for a range of security and safety issues

    10 questions, 10 candidates

    premium_icon 10 questions, 10 candidates

    News Who would the candidates invite to dinner?

    Unstable bridge could delay Pacific Highway upgrade

    premium_icon Unstable bridge could delay Pacific Highway upgrade

    News 'Moving' bridge could delay opening of section of highway upgrade