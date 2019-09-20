Menu
The note given to a passenger by a flight attendant has gone viral.
Offbeat

Flight attendant’s note goes viral

by Michael Hollan
20th Sep 2019 2:40 PM

SOMETIMES, all it takes is a little gesture to make someone's day.

Case in point: A mother is praising a Delta Air Lines flight attendant who took care of her daughter while she was flying by herself. The young girl is deaf, and the flight attendant wrote out a note explaining everything she would need to know for the flight.

Loretta Ober shared a photo of the note on her Twitter account, with the caption: "My daughter who is Deaf took a flight by herself! The attendant handed her this note on the plane! Delta makes it amazing!"

The flight attendant worked for Delta Airlines.
The note reads, "Hi, good morning Ashley, my name is Janna and I will be your flight attendant on today's flight to JFK.

"There are two buttons above your head; a yellow one that controls the reading light and a big grey one with a person on it that you can use to call me if you need anything. In the case of an emergency, the nearest exit is behind you.

"Those are our over-wing exits. Please don't hesitate to ask if you need any assistance. Again, my name is Janna and welcome aboard our CRJ200 aircraft."

Ober's 16-year-old daughter, Ashley, was flying from Baltimore/Washington International Airport to Kennedy International in New York, WKYT reports.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesman for Delta said, "We appreciate customers sharing their Delta moments with us, and applaud Janna's thoughtfulness to help assist this first-time solo flyer."

