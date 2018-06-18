Fleet restaurant has a new little sister named Ethel

Ethel in Brunswick Heads is a one stop wholesome culinary experience, offering a range of options from coffee and cake to gourmet take home meals.

A CHARMING new business in Brunswick Heads has flung its doors open to cater for an array of culinary needs during breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The owners of Fleet Restaurant have branched out to open Ethel Food Store and are covering all bases by offering coffee, cakes by Marvellous Maeve, pastries, deli items, fresh salads, dry good and take-home meals.

Co-owner Astrid McCormack said she, her partner Josh Lewis and friend Jesse Dolman went out on a limb to open Ethel Food Store but the trio haven't looked back.

"Business has been great,” she said.

"Everyone has been really encouraging and supportive of what we are doing.”

She said the take-home meals were taking off, with regular customers requests shaping the standard favourites, such as, local mullaway fish pie, black pepper cured Spanish mackerel, beef bourguignon pie, confit duck legs, lamb ragout, silver beet, cauliflower and pecorino pie, vegie lasagne, vegan shepherd's pie and a range of soup.

"There's not many night time options in Brunswick,” she said.

"Sometimes you can't be bothered cooking and you don't want to go out for dinner.”

"This way you can have a meal that almost tastes like you cooked it yourself. You just have to heat it in the oven for 20 minutes and it's done.”

She said Ethel was constantly evolving and would soon have even more goodies on offer.

"We are looking at doing more pickles and preserves and then more in terms of the deli,” she said.

She hoped it would be a place locals could come every day.

"You can grab a coffee, have some breakfast, get a take away salad for lunch and if you can't be bothered cooking, maybe come past on your way home and pick up some dinner.,” she said.

Making the move to Brunswick Heads from Melbourne six years ago the couple soon felt at home in the eclectic community.

"We love Brunswick so we jumped at the chance to buy Fleet three years ago,” she said.

”It's nice to have somewhere that still has the essence of a small sea-side village, and Brunswick still has that.”

Ms McCormack said running Fleet while working part time at Ethel was going smoothly, and put it down to her amazing team members at both businesses keeping her on track.

The couple decided on the name Ethel as they wanted to continue the maritime theme of Fleet and began researching ship wrecks off the far north coast.

"We came across one called Aida and Ethel and the name just resonated,” she said.

"We are trying to do home cooking options, and the name really fit.”

Ethel Food Store is open from 6am to 7pm at 2/19 Booyun St Brunswick Heads next to the IGA. Find them on Facebook and Instagram.