Fleeing driver narrowly misses hitting cop

POLICE from the Richmond Target Action group will allege on Wednesday they saw a 35-year-old Goonellabah man, who was known not to possess a licence, driving a vehicle in South Lismore.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the vehicle pulled into a Phyllis Street driveway, then reversed quickly; one officer had to quickly jump out of the way in order to avoid being run over.

The man then drove at the police vehicle; a collision was only avoided by police reversing out of the way.

The 35-year-old drove off at a high speed through school zones.

Checks on the car's numberplate revealed that the plates belonged to a different car.

On Wednesday police arrested the man at Goonellabah. He was conveyed to Lismore Police station where he was charged with fail to comply with request or signal to stop vehicle, driving in a manner dangerous, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, being a never licensed person driving a vehicle on road - prior offence, and using a registrable vehicle not displaying authorised number-plates.

He has been bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today. #LismoreCrime