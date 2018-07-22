Flavour bomb: the best food at Splendour in the Grass

BEHIND the music, the next most important line-up at Splendour in the Grass is food.

Punters need fuel to keep them going, as well as soak up the alcohol, and there's an array of international flavours on offer.

A walk around the festival site can take you from the flavours of Taiwan - thanks to Newcastle's Bao Brothers - to Italy, the USA, Cuba and Vietnam - Spurrito's large spring roll 'burritos' are a tasty, if messy, addition this year.

Bao Brothers' trio of pork, chicken and tofu bao as served at Splendour in the Grass. Seanna Cronin

New to the festival this year is a pop-up restaurant hosted by Sydney's Chiswick.

The 80-seat restaurant, set in a private location, features a seasonal menu using local produce and created by head chef Tom Haynes.

At $110 ticket gets you a three-course meal, cocktail and transport to and from the festival. It's clearly been a hit, with all six sittings selling out.

Sydney eatery Chiswick put on pop-up restaurant for discerning foodies at Splendour in the Grass. Supplied by Splendour. Savannah van der Niet

Melbourne's Mary Jane Burgers offered up a 'heavenly' menu of New York-style burgers including the 'Cheesus', a beef burger with Pimento cheese melt, the spicy 'Hellz a'Poppin' and the 'Fallen Angel' fried chicken burger.

Then there was the visual feast of this year's art installation Snoop Dogg in Hot Dogs:

INFLATABLE: Snoop Dogg in Hotdogs is one of the arts pieces at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Tom Steele

And of course who could go past a Bay Organic Doughnut, which has been a festival mainstay for years.

Just make sure to take a moment to sit and eat your food. More than a few punters were spotted running or walking with food in their hands which ended up on the ground or all over their carefully curated festival outfit.