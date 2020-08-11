Flask of ‘fantasy’, bundles of cash found during search

BUNDLES of cash and a suspected flask of the drug ‘fantasy’ were found during a search of a Tweed Heads home.

About 7am on Friday, police from the Tweed Byron Proactive Crime Team executed a search warrant on a premise in Cunningham St.

Police say there were four people at the property at the time.

Police located two separate bundles of cash in the amounts of $550 and $2680, as well as an unauthorised prescription medication and a large flask containing a liquid believed to be the drug “fantasy”.

Police say throughout the premise and the rear yard were numerous bicycles and parts.

Police seized about 25 of the bikes that were in good condition and expensive brands on the basis they are suspected as being stolen property.

Police say an investigation is continuing regarding the legitimacy of the money and the analysis of the liquid.

The 40-year-old man who lives at the property is also being investigated and charges pending regarding the numerous bikes located on the property.

Veronica Michelle Nicholls, 42, was arrested at the property and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

She was charged with breaching her bail and appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Ms Nicolls was on bail for separate charges she has pleaded not guilty to including possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug, organising or assisting a drug premises, and larceny.

Defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher said Ms Nicholls was at the address on the weekend with a number of other people to help a friend clean his home in preparations for family court matters.

He said Ms Nicholls didn’t know at the time staying one night away from her bail address constituted breaching her bail.

Mr Gallagher explained his client didn’t finish all the cleaning in on day and stayed overnight to finish.

He said she denied having any involvement in drug activity.

Mr Gallagher said Ms Nicholls had had an “exceptional run” at the pokies and was willing to go and find the receipts to prove it.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy granted Ms Nicholls bail.

Her case will return to court on September 28.