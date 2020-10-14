Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Flasher arrested after alleged attack on high school students in CBD
Flasher arrested after alleged attack on high school students in CBD
Crime

Flasher arrested over alleged attack on girls in Cairns CBD

by Chris Calcino
14th Oct 2020 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN alleged flasher has been arrested after a group of high school students reported a man exposing his genitalia to them at a bus stop in the Cairns CBD.

Cairns detectives have charged an 18-year-old Kanimbla man over the alleged attack at a Sheridan St bus stop about 3.10pm on Tuesday.

Multiple calls were made to police and officers immediately attended the area and took the man into custody on the corner of Grove and Sheridan streets.

He was later charged with wilful exposure and is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Detectives will conduct further investigations following witness accounts that the man allegedly grabbed and hugged two female students.

Originally published as Flasher arrested over alleged attack on girls in Cairns CBD

More Stories

cairns crime flasher high school students

Just In

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld
    • 14th Oct 2020 12:12 PM

    Just In

      14 new COVID cases in NSW

      14 new COVID cases in NSW
      • 14th Oct 2020 11:57 AM

      Top Stories

        Closing submissions to begin in stabbing murder trial

        Premium Content Closing submissions to begin in stabbing murder trial

        Crime THE man charged with murdering his former partner has raised a partial defence, hinging on claims of his mental impairments.

        Will someone reinvent 'sad, uninviting' Lismore Lake Pool?

        Premium Content Will someone reinvent 'sad, uninviting' Lismore Lake Pool?

        News THE council has agreed to ask whether anyone in the community is prepared to take...

        Snow in Ballina? Anything's possible for Nicole Kidman

        Premium Content Snow in Ballina? Anything's possible for Nicole Kidman

        News Even residents’ access would be restricted during snow scene filming

        Mental impairments among ‘complex’ factors in stabbing death

        Premium Content Mental impairments among ‘complex’ factors in stabbing death

        Crime THE court has been told “intoxication, anger and jealousy” also played a role in...