Flash Gordon says farewell at NRL Nines

Michael Gordon training with the Titans before the NRL Nines in Perth. Photo Richard Wainright.

NEW Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League recruit Michael ‘Flash’ Gordon was part of the Gold Coast Titans team which reached the semi-finals of the NRL Nines in Perth.

He recently signed with Tweed Coast Raiders in NRRRL and was a surprise inclusion in the Titans Nines squad for the weekend tournament.

Gordon, 36, has now officially retired from NRL after originally finishing up on the Gold Coast last season.

“I had to sign a train and trial contract just to play in this but I’ll happily be back with the Tweed Coast Raiders now,” Gordon told NRL.com.

“I threw my boots in to the crowd (after the first game) and I had to go back and get them after the coach said he might need me again.

“It’s good to see the boys playing so well after a hard preseason.”

Gordon played 261 NRL games at five NRL clubs, spending his final two years on the Gold Coast.

He is still at the Titans as an assistant coach and will juggle that role between running a coffee shop at Cabarita and playing NRRRL.

He played 32 games for the Titans, after previous stints with Penrith, Cronulla, Parramatta and the Roosters.

Gordon also played one State of Origin game for NSW in 2010, and three games for NSW Country between 2013-2017.

Tweed Coast is coached by former Manly front-rower and Clive Churchill medallist Brent Kite.

Former Parramatta Eels hooker Matt Keating is also on the coaching staff this season.