Flash flooding, storms: SES issues weather warning

BE PREPARED: State Emergency Service crews are preparing for possible thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain that are predicted to develop early Sunday and into early next week.

NORTHERN Rivers residents are being urged to check their properties before stormy weather hits this weekend.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted across the region and the State Emergency Services is urging people to avoid all non-essential travel.

At this stage there is potential for a low pressure system to form somewhere between the Mid North Coast and the South Coast, and this may affect the Northern Rivers and result in periods of heavy rain, strong winds and hazardous surf conditions.

NSW SES Northern Zone Deputy Commander, Tony Day, said they were encouraging residents to clean roofs, gutters and downpipes, trim trees branches away from property and secure down outdoor items and furniture as a way of preparing their property for severe weather.

"Currently there is some uncertainty about the location of the system," he said.

"However it is likely to bring the possibility of riverine and localised flash flooding as we move into next week."

Mr Day said the current COVID-19 environment presents additional considerations for emergency services in responding to severe weather events.

"So the most practical way the community can help should the heavy rain eventuate is to avoid all non-essential travel," he said.

"And to never drive, ride or walk through floodwaters."

The SES recommends people monitor the NSW Bureau of Meteorology for any severe weather warnings for heavy rain or riverine flood warnings.

For more advice on how to prepare for storms and floods, visit the SES Get Ready website www.ses.nsw.gov.au/getready.

For emergency storm and flood assistance call NSW SES on 132 500.