Storm water was lapping at the shop's step within minutes

Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore flooded in the sudden storm on Tuesday afternoon. From Facebook

AN EAST Lismore business owner has called on Lismore City Council to upgrade its storm water drains to reduce the potentially devastating impact of flash flooding in the area.

Anderson's Butchery is on the front line of the flash flooding that regularly hits East Lismore during heavy downpours.

Located on the roundabout on the corner of Esmonde St and Wyrallah Rd, it is a particularly low lying spot.

On Tuesday afternoon, as one of the worst storms of the week struck the area mid-afternoon, water was lapping at the shop's step within minutes.

Owner Nathan Anderson said he lost three hours of trading as a result of the mini-flood.

"Just driving in through to (get to the shop) there was probably about a foot of water," Mr Anderson said. "And then you had to walk through it."

Mr Anderson said if the water came ankle deep into the store, he would lose his display cabinets, worth $25,000. If it went 20cm high, it would penetrate the shop's cool room, spoiling another $40,000 of stock and equipment.

"To not know whether insurance would cover it, because we're not covered for flooding here... is a concern," he said.

"The other major issue is cars driving past, causing waves through the store."

Mr Anderson said he believed Lismore City Council needed to upgrade the drainage in the area.

"There are quite a few businesses down here who get affected by it," he said.

A staff member from a nearby furniture store who didn't wish to be named said he was also caught out in Tuesday's flash flooding.

He said there was "a good two inches of water at the front door and it was starting to come in".

Lismore City Council assets manager Scott Turner said the council was about to embark on a 12 month project to assess potential upgrades to stormwater system in the area.

Mr Turner said East Lismore was a sizeable catchment, receiving heavy runoff from Girards Hill and the golf course area.

"We're aware we've got some issues there in terms of the capacity in the system," he said.

"The pipe systems through there are quite old, I would be confident when they were put in they perhaps weren't designed for the level of development that is there now.

"A simple thing if we had an unlimited budget is just go and replace all the pipes with the bigger pipes, but that would be millions and millions of dollars."

The project will investigate possible options - but they will not be costed yet.

Mr Turner said one possible cost effective solution was constructing "retention basins" around the golf course to capture some of the water temporarily during heavy falls, allowing it be slowly released into the system.

He noted that the increased storm activity during the last month meant the catchment was already wet, so most rainwater was now running straight off the ground into the pipes, making the problem worse.

Manager of nearby Cetnaj Lighting Ben McNamara, said the problem was unavoidable.

"Once the basin's filled up there's nowhere else the water can go," Mr McNamara said.

"Realistically here we're at the same level as the netball courts (on Ballina Rd).

Once the Square fills up the water comes here.

"It's normally a lot worse."

Mr McNamara said it would be good if the drainage could be improved but "it would be way too expensive."