SES respond to 28 callouts after heavy rain

Update 10.35am: THE SES have sent out some statistics about the deluge that hit Casino yesterday.

• 37 jobs across all Northern Rivers

• 28 jobs in Casino alone

• Main calls outs were for sandbags, roof jobs with lots of leaking roofs

• A few trees down across roads

• Casino Unit responded with Lismore crews in support

Rainfall figures

Green Pigeon - 71mm

Wiangaree - 61mm

Yorklea - 63mm

Terania Creek - 91mm

Main Arm 64mm

Burringbar - 69mm

Original story 6.03am: A SURPRISE deluge hit Casino that brought flash flooding and caught many people out on Monday afternoon.

As the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for rainfall, the brunt of it ended up in Casino with 125mm falling in the rural town.

Outside Dolphin Office Supplies in Barker Street, Casino Helen Cowan

Calls went out for help for sandbags and warning of water across many roads.

The Richmond Tweed SES received 34 requests for help, 28 of those within the Casino area.

Jennifer Transton's front yard in Casino Jennifer Transton

Vickie Scofield had an instant pool in her backyard, while others lost items in back sheds as the water rose incredibly quickly.

Westlawn Finance at Casino on the corner of Centre and Barker Streets. Facebook Fletcher Scofield

Westlawn Finance, on the corner of Centre and Barker Streets was hit hard and they made an urgent callout for sandbags on social media.

Around the Northern Rivers, while there was plenty of rain, none reached the same levels.

Ballina 12.4mm

Byron 7.6mm

Evans Head 19.8mm

Lismore 27mm

The forecast for the rest of the day is a 60 per cent chance of showers along the coastal fringe, slight (30 per cent) chance elsewhere.

Winds will be south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

WHAT TO EXPECT ON TUESDAY:

Northern Rivers

Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers along the coastal fringe, slight (30%) chance elsewhere. Winds south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Mid North Coast

Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers along the coastal fringe, slight (30%) chance elsewhere. Winds south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south to southeasterly in the afternoon and light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 21 to 27.

Northern Tablelands

Partly cloudy. The slight chance of a shower in the east. Winds east to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures 22 to 28.