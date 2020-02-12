Flamenco guitar maestro on tour

Flamenco guitarist Paco Lara will bring his album launch tour to Byron Bay on February 22.

SPANISH -Australian flamenco guitarist Paco Lara will bring his album launch tour to Byron Bay this month.

Lara presents the flamenco guitar in all its authenticity, culture and artistry.

His new album is The Andalusian Guitar.

It includes some of the finest musicians from Spain and Australia and his show will be a flamenco performance with interpretations of some of the greatest guitar classics of all time, performed with the characteristic and unmistakeable sound (“toque”) of Jerez de la Frontera (Spain).

He performs classic pieces from Paco de Lucia, Al Di Meola, Chick Corea, John Williams or Joaquin Rodrigo among others with a mesmerising and distinctive flamenco style, where the guitar is the protagonist. Paco will be accompanied by Carlito Akam on second guitar, flamenco dancer Deya Miranda and piano and percussion Byron Mark. The audience will be transported to Southern Spain captivated by the sound of his Toscano guitar.

Lara has a professional career spanning more than 30 years playing alongside some of the best artists in Spain.

He has toured internationally alongside Maestro Paco Cepero (one of flamenco’s most legendary guitarists and composers), Mercedes Ruiz (dancer), Isabel Pantoja and others.

He has also been at the vanguard of Flamenco Fusion with hugely successful groups such as El Barrio and Los Delinquentes.

Apart from his skill as a formidable soloist, he is also revered for his ability as an accompanist in the specialised world of flamenco singing (cante); having recorded and performed for years with flamenco’s most significant singers including Beni de Cádiz, Juan Moneo “El Torta”, El Capullo de Jerez, La Macanita, Remedios Amaya and Jose de los Camarones.

The show will be at Marvell Hall, 37 Marvell St, Byron Bay, 7-9pm. Tickets are available at trybooking.com.