Flag raising to reconcile and remember

IT WAS a proud day for Bunjalung elder Wayne Walker to see the Aboriginal flag flying over Kyogle Council Chambers last week.

To celebrate Reconciliation Week and commemorate the anniversaries of the 1967 Australian referendum and the 1992 Mabo High Court decision, a gathering of elders, officials, school children and the public watched as the Aboriginal flag was raised alongside the Australian and state flags. In his Welcome to Country, Uncle Wayne acknowledged the history of his people and gave thanks to Marma (God) for our country.

And Marma definitely put on some beautiful weather as school children participated in the flag-raising, painting hand prints and a boomerang exhibition.

Bunjalung elder Wayne Walker and Kyogle deputy mayor John Burley. Samantha Elley

Kyogle Reconciliation Group member Ruth Haig said the event was aimed at remembering from where Australia had come on the road to reconciliation.

"(We remember) how Bundjulahm (Patsy Nagas), a proud Bundjalung woman and past Kyogle Council Deputy Mayor, who worked with council and her Kyogle Reconciliation Group to have the flag flying proudly outside the Council Chambers," Mrs Haig said.

"It is 17 years since Patsy worked with the group to make sure that every year the community combines to remember more than 40,000 years of Aboriginal caring for country here in (Kyogle)."