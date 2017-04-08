'Flag of survival': banners signal Lismore to 'come to the heart'

Red hearts are being made and hung at business all around Lismore flagging the town's resilience and survival after the floods.

RED heart flags are being hung at Lismore businesses to symbolise the CBD's resilience as the region continues its road to recovery after floods ravaged the city.

About 16 of the banners have been erected at various businesses in Lismore's main streets.

The creative mind behind the quirky initiative is Black Sombrero owner, Julie Dickson.

"I figured we needed something that would show our resistance. So I thought I'd start making some heart flags,” Ms Dickson said.

The decision to symbolise resilience with a heart came from the council's city campaign to 'come to the heart'.

"It's a visual sign to say we are still here,” Ms Dickson said.

"We are flying flags of survival.”

The flags have piqued the interest of many on social media with many applauding Ms Dickson's idea.

Councillor Eddie Lloyd commented on a post about the concept saying she'd " love to see them up everywhere” around the river city.

Ms Dickson said the great reception to the project highlights many resident's desire to be happy after the hardship following the floods.

"I think they just love that it's something positive,” she said.

Lismore Craft and Quliters Inc have jumped on the band-wagon to help Ms Dickson, a fellow member, sew more hearts to brighten up Lismore.

The club will be meeting on Monday evening at the McLeans Ridges Hall.

Those who have unusable red clothing or material to donate, message Ms Dickson via the Black Sombrero Facebook page.