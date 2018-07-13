Menu
Work will begin next week to repair the road surface on a section of the Lismore to Bangalow Road.
Fixing lack of friction on busy road essential

12th Jul 2018 11:35 AM

ESSENTIAL maintance work on the Lismore-Bangalow Road overtaking lanes near Bexhill will begin on Monday.

Work to increase the friction of the road surface will be carried out between 7am and 5pm from Monday July 16 and will take four days to complete, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

A review of the current temporary 60km/h speed limit will be carried out on completion of the work with the aim of increasing it to 80km/h.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

