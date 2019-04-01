Fix potholes so people can escape sex pests: Councillor

One councillor wants the potholes at Byron Bay's nude beach to be fixed.

A BYRON Shire councillor is calling for money to be spent fixing potholes near the nude beach at Tyagarah, so that people have safer "escape routes" from their attackers.

At Thursday's meeting, councillors once again debated the situation at the clothing-optional beach, voting to install surveillance cameras in the reserve along Grays Lane to record traffic movements and vehicle registrations.

It is hoped this approach will help with the overall management of inappropriate behaviour in and around the beach and reserve.

But Councillor Jan Hackett voted against the motion.

"If we are putting any money into that area at all to do with safety I think it should be towards improving the quality of the roads so that some woman who's being followed by somebody doesn't fall over in a pothole and break her ankle and can't get away from her pursuer," she said.

The council also decided to allocate up to $15,000 to support lifeguards at Tyagarah Beach during the Easter holiday period, and the cameras will not be installed until council receives landowner's consent.

Many gathered at Nude Not Lewd Rally at Tyagarah Beach to fight for clothes optional beaches. Jasmine Burke

Cr Alan Hunter voted for the motion to install cameras, and said there seemed "to be an impression the cameras are being put there to capture the lewd behaviour".

"We couldn't get enough cameras to capture that in this part of the world," he said.

"We are not attempting to capture pornographic scenes, we are trying to stop the lewd behaviour."

Cr Paul Spooner said: "Every time this issue comes to council we love to throw money at it".

"All you're going to get out of these cameras is we can watch the potholes develop.

"We are digging into the residents' pocket.

"The National Parks committee does not support the installation of cameras...police essentially said the same thing (at a previous meeting).

"We are trying to do something here that we cant stop. It's the location that's the problem."

CCTV will be installed at the nude beach. Warren Lynam

Members of the Byron Naturists celebrated the plan to install cameras and the presence of lifeguards at Tyagarah Beach over Easter.

"We have been asking council for lifeguards for busy periods. Tyagarah Beach is the closest beach located to the Blues Festival and if it's sunny it will get busy," Duncan James said.