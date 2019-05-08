Fix our dangerous road where someone was killed, or we will

Flowers on Cecil St, Nimbin, where a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident overnight.

Flowers on Cecil St, Nimbin, where a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident overnight. Liana Turner

I WAS driving down Cecil street in Nimbin (on Tuesday) checking we'd cleaned up well after MardiGrass.

There was a mother and baby in a pram who had just crossed the tiny bridge and were trapped on the bitumen by the ridiculously dangerous "traffic calming device”, or whatever it's called, smack in the centre of the road.

There was no room for the car and the pedestrians and so there was no way to avoid them being locked in by the thing that divides the already thin road in two.

I have been to countless meetings with the council and police for decades where we locals expressed concern about the danger of this road for people walking in and out of the village.

Finally they did something but it made it worse, not better.

Much worse in fact, and very dangerous.

So dangerous, one of our community was killed there a couple of weeks ago and the STUPID BLOODY THING IS STILL THERE.

If the council doesn't remove it soon, someone from this community will dig it up, so please get on with it.

Michael Balderstone,

President Nimbin HEMP Embassy.