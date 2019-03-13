Fix horror stretch of road before another death

Emergency services were called to a fatal crash at Stokers Siding.

Emergency services were called to a fatal crash at Stokers Siding.

RESIDENTS are calling for action on a horror stretch of road after a man was killed in a crash on the weekend.

According to Stokers Siding residents, the area near the 'five-ways' turn off on Tweed Valley Way is a death trap.

On Sunday a 52-year-old man died when his 1930 Ford hot rod crashed.

His passenger, a 63-year-old man, was severely injured and rushed to hospital.

Nearby resident Cameron Gordon said he was working in his yard when he heard the familiar screech of tyres.

He said his heavily pregnant wife called emergency services while he dodged traffic to reach the upturned car.

Mr Gordon tried to lift the car off the men, but it was too heavy.

He tried to wave down passing cars for help; eventually, a motorcyclist helped him lift the car and drag the two occupants out.

A large group of residents gathered at the five-ways intersection as the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landed on the road.

The medical team tried to stabilise the patient, but the 52-year-old man died a short time after being freed from the wreckage.

The passenger was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition.

After the crash, a number of nearby residents voiced their concerns about the 'Give Way' sign that was recently installed at the five-ways intersection.

Charlie Gee, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said drivers approaching five-ways from Blakeneys Rd encountered a "frightening" blind spot, as drivers approaching from Stokers Rd failed to stop before entering Tweed Valley Way.

"I've nearly been wiped out," he said.

"We asked Council to put a stop sign back there, but they said no because drivers would ignore a stop sign.

"Two years ago, a motorcyclist was killed at that very spot."

Mr Gordon said Sunday's fatal crash was the third serious roll-over in that spot during the past year.

"We need a speed camera on that corner," he said.

"And for the speed limit to be dropped from 80km/h. And the police need to patrol it."

Tweed Shire Council's manager of roads and stormwater, Danny Rose, said: "Council is yet to receive formal information on the circumstances of the crash, and will review any information from the police or Coroner in reviewing road safety on Tweed Valley Way."