NSW Ambulance services were called to a home in Eastern Creek today.
News

Five-year-old girl in horror accident

by Charis Chang
12th Sep 2018 3:20 AM

A 5-YEAR-OLD girl has been taken to hospital after what looks to be an accidental hanging in a Sydney backyard this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a call was received about 4.30pm today and four crews were sent to Penfold St, Eastern Creek.

"When we arrived we treated a five-year-old girl found hanging in the backyard for a short period," he said.

It's believed family members gave the girl CPR before paramedics arrived and the spokesman said she was conscious when they got there.

"We took the 5-year-old to Westmead Children's Hospital in a serious condition."

NSW Police said officers were in attendance and the circumstances were still being investigated.

 

A young girl was taken to hospital after what appears to be an accidental hanging. Picture: Justin Sanson/AAP
A young girl was taken to hospital after what appears to be an accidental hanging. Picture: Justin Sanson/AAP

