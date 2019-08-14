Menu
The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

14th Aug 2019 12:00 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been five years since fire destroyed the heart of Nimbin.

In the early hours of August 14, 2014 emergency crews raced to the main street after reports of a fire.

When they got there, they were met with an inferno, fire having already taken hold in the Rainbow Cafe and spread to other timber structures in Cullen Street.

Crews battled for hours to save the town, but as morning broke, the heartbreaking reality was unveiled - the Rainbow Cafe, Nimbin Museum, Tribal Magic and BringaBong were reduced to rubble.

But the community rallied, and in the five years that have passed, various plans to rebuild have been floated, proving while the heart was destroyed that day, Nimbin's soul well-and-truly survived.

 

