Five up for tough ring fight

FAB FIVE: Muay Thi fighters Jacob Anemaat, Kane Richards, Kelly Hardaker, Simon Flynn and Karl Whittaker, will go hell for leather in their matches in a packed car at the Ignite the Fight event in Brisbane on March 2.

FAB FIVE: Muay Thi fighters Jacob Anemaat, Kane Richards, Kelly Hardaker, Simon Flynn and Karl Whittaker, will go hell for leather in their matches in a packed car at the Ignite the Fight event in Brisbane on March 2. Supplied

IT'S the toughest ring sport in the world, it take a lot of perseverance, determination and discipline.”

Muay Thai coach Rod Ramsay said he's exceptionally proud that five of his students will be stepping up this weekend to test their skills in the square ring in Brisbane at Ignite the Fight.

Ramsay, 49, who run Martial Arts First in Woodlark St, said the quintet comprising Kelly 'Pocket Rocket' Hardaker, 26, Simon Flynn16, Karl Whittaker 33, Jacob Anemaat 27, and Kane Richards, 36, have trained smart, hard and are ready to do battle at the event which has a packed card.

"All matches are held under modified Thai rules allow punches, knees, and kicks to the arms, legs, torso and head of the opponent,” he said.

Ramsay who has been coaching since 1996 said Richards is an exception to the rule that most Muay Thai fighters retire by age 30.

"While most of the team have fought before, for Kane to make his debut at 36 is something to tick of his bucket list,” he said.

"Richards will fight in the 69kg division against another novice fighter.”

Ramsay said to achieve this Richards lost over 70kg, runs 10 kilometres a day, does 1000 sit-ups every session and helps with coaching.

Richards said when he started he couldn't make it through the warm-up without sitting down.

"Now I take classes, help motivate others and Rod Ramsay really changed my life,” he said.

"I'm pretty old to have my first fight, but it's a goal I set for myself after I lost the weight over 12 months ago and it's now or never.”

Ramsay said the rest of the team have been training hard over the last eight weeks and two are making a comeback after a six year lay-off.

"Karl and Jacob haven't fought since 2013”, Ramsay said.

"Flynn won by knock-out in the third round on his last outing is looking great at training, so this should be an action-packed fight.

"Kelly's finally got a match in the Straw-weight Division 47kg and this fight will be a cracker, both girls are technically great and very fit.”