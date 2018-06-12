Five unsolved Northern Rivers murders and mysteries

Lennox Head woman Bronwyn Winfield was last seen in Lennox Head in 1993. Supplied

MURDER: Simone Strobel

WHILE police have investigated her former boyfriend Toby Moran (formerly Tobias Suckfuell), the alleged murder of Simone Strobel in Lismore has never been taken before the courts.

The German backpacker's body was found hidden under palm fronts near the Lismore bocce courts, close to the Lismore Tourist Holiday Caravan Park where she was staying, in February, 2005.

The 25-year-old had been missing for several days.

MURDER: Lois Roberts

Lois Roberts was last seen alive hitch-hiking in Nimbin in July, 1998.

A witness saw the 38-year-old enter a white car and the following January, her body was found in Whian Whian State Forest.

No charges have ever been laid in relation to her death, but the incident was the subject of a documentary which aired on NITV earlier this year, titled Cold Justice.

MISSING: Bronwyn Winfield

NSW Police have offered a $100,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Bronwyn Winfield from Lennox Head in 1993.

Ms Winfield was last seen at her Lennox Head home at 60 Sandstone Crescent on May 16, 1993.

She was 31 years old at the time and left behind two young children, five and 10.

Police offered the reward of $100,000 to help solve the case in 2009, some 16 years after she went missing.

This has so far not led to further information about what became of Ms Winfield.

MISSING: Lucy McDonald

LISMORE woman Lucy McDonald has not been seen since the morning of April 30, 2002.

She was last seen at her home by her daughter, who left for work and returned to find Ms McDonald missing.

She had taken no clothing or personal belongings.

After she disappeared, police received reports Ms McDonald may have been seen in the Cowangla, Nimbin, Lismore and Tweed Heads areas.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Harmony Bryant

HARMONY Bryant, originally from Kyogle, passed away after being found with severe burns on the Central Coast in 2003.

Ms Bryant was alive when she was found beside her smouldering car at Bonny Hills in 2003, but she had suffered from severe burns.

A Coronial inquest into her death found Ms Bryant's death was suspicious, but exactly what transpired has never been made clear.