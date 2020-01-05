Menu
Five times over the limit

Amber Gibson
5th Jan 2020 1:53 PM
About 11.30pm on Friday, Jan 3rd, a 38-year-old man from Coombabah, Queensland was allegedly involved in a crash on the M1 at Billinudgel.

Police will allege they attended the incident and the man was ask to submit a breath test which returned a positive reading.

The man was conveyed to Brunswick Heads Police Station for a breath analysis test that returned a reading of 0.233 (High Range Drink Driving).

The reading averaged almost five times over the legal limit.

The driver had his licence suspended and will appear at Mullumbimby Local Court later this month.

