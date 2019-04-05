Five things: Broncos hit for six at the SCG

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 04: Broncos players look dejected after the try to Mitchell Aubusson of the Roosters during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at Sydney Cricket Ground on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

It was ugly at the SCG for the Brisbane Broncos as they suffered another Thursday night shocker. Here's the five things we learned from the match with Paul Malone.

SCG eats the Broncos up

1. It was the Broncos' first game at the Sydney Cricket Ground and they will not care if they are back too soon. The Roosters had not won there in 20 years but need to make a home ground of the SCG until a new stadium. A ground invader jumped the fence and spoke to Rooster Joseph Manu, delaying play, before a Roosters trainer slung him heavily to the ground. It's usually a $5000 fine for spectators to do it at NSW sports arena.

Anthony Milford makes a tackle on James Tedesco. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Big guys tire out Broncos halves

2. It's not rocket science when coaches send big forwards at halves to sap their energy and expose defensive misses. But Kodi Nikorima had four missed tackles and Anthony Milford three in the one-way-traffic first half. The Broncos had 18 missed tackles to two by the Roosters at the change of ends.

Kodi Nikorima looked disorganised in the halves. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Good moment, but disorganised

3. Nikorima produced the best moment for Brisbane with the ball when he put Matt Gillett over to make the margin 18 points. Johnathan Thurston said shortly before that in television commentary that the Broncos halves were disorganised and not sure of what to do next.

Isaako battles to recover

4. NRL rookie of the year Jamayne Isaako has had a fortnight to fully test his character. He put two balls down in the loss against St George Illawarra and had a horror first half. He was driven into touch after fielding a kick from which Angus Crichton scored the second Roosters try and then dropped a bomb. He couldn't stop opposite number Daniel Tupou catching a Cooper Cronk kick to send the Roosters into halftime up 22-0 or one from Luke Keary which Mitch Aubusson snaffled for a second-half try.

Keep the confidence in Staggs

5. If James Roberts is out for an extended period with an Achilles, Brisbane's confidence in Kotoni Staggs at right centre is not misplaced. He showed he has the heart for a fight at 22-0 down, getting under a high tackle and weaving away on a thrilling 40m run before being held up over the tryline by Rooster James Tedesco.