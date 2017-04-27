Five things on Ballina Shire Council's agenda

Diving into Ballina Ocean Pool

PREMIER Gladys Berejikilan has confirmed a State Government grant of $50,000 towards plans for Ballina's ocean pool.

Council will today move to accept the one-off payment to contribute to costs of engineering and environmental reports for Shelly Beach swimming alternative.

The grant was formally allocated to the project in a letter to Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin MLC.

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: Lennox Head artist Mark Waller created this impression of what the proposed Ballina Ocean Pool would look like.

Dogs gone wild

AN attempt to quell the problem of wild dogs around the shire is being initiated at today's meeting.

Cr Eoin Johnston's notice of motion is seeking "a far more proactive approach to address the problem of wild dog control” in peri-urban regions across the shire and the Far North Coast.

He said the affected areas don't "fall under the umbrella” of management by the North Coast Local Land Services that will in turn create considerable financial pressure on council to continue to manage the issue.

He is recommending council contact relevant State Government agencies about committing additional funding to assist with more effective controls.

More wild dogs - Bounty is available.Photo contributed Contributed

No more delays: environmental planning direction to be sorted

NO more beating around the bush, councillor's today will iron out issues entrenched in deferred matters in environmental planning management.

Comprehensive local environmental plan, environmental protection zoning under the local environmental plan and allocation of staff and financial resources are among the key issues councillors are set to navigate at today's meeting.

Based on the outcomes of the Councillor briefing held earlier this month, Ballina Shire Council said: "it is apparent that a number of Councillors are not entirely comfortable with the current approach to the integration of deferred matters into the Ballina Local Environment Plan 2012”.

The business paper reveals a range of options to best resolve concerns resolving these key issues.

Wardell left behind in the digital age?

ONE councillor is advocating to fast-track the Federal Government roll out of the National Broadband Network in Wardell, which is currently set to wait another two years for the internet service.

Cr Ben Smith will put forward a motion that council write to the local member, NBN Co and relevant Federal Ministers requesting the national provider reverse its decision to delay its service to the Ballina Shire village.

In the business paper, Cr Smith said : "Wardell is now at a substantial disadvantage and under the current plan will be one of the last towns in the country to receive NBN.”

NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.

Ballina Marina masterplan

ALTHOUGH its not on the council's meeting agenda, today is the last day to make a submission about drafted grand plans for Ballina Marina area.

The council's vision for the West Ballina precinct, commonly know as the Trawler Harbour site, is to encourage and guide redevelopment.

To lodge your feedback on the draft master plan and supporting material email, marinamasterplan@ballina.nsw.gov.au