Five teens on the run after alleged crime spree

by Ava Benny-Morrison
24th Aug 2019 10:27 AM
Three teenagers are in hospital and another five on the run after allegedly crashing a stolen ute in Sydney's west.

The teens' alleged path of destruction began in the early hours of Saturday morning when building materials from the back of the stolen ute were dumped and torched in a Moorebank park.

Power cords, paint brushes and water sealing chemicals were strewn across Central Park and set alight.

Building tools from the back of the allegedly stolen ute were dumped and torched in a park on Biddle Street, Moorebank. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Building tools from the back of the allegedly stolen ute were dumped and torched in a park on Biddle Street, Moorebank. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The owner of the stolen ute turned up at the park on Biddle Street with police to collect what was left of his damage equipment.

Almost two hours later, the allegedly stolen Toyota Hilux, carrying eight people, veered off the road and overturned on Junction Road.

Police said two male passengers ran from the scene before officers arrived, leaving a boy and girl, both 16, trapped in the wreckage.

The allegedly stolen Toyota Hilux overturned on Junction Road, Moorebank with eight teens inside. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The allegedly stolen Toyota Hilux overturned on Junction Road, Moorebank with eight teens inside. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The pair had to be released by emergency services before being taken to Liverpool Hospital.

The alleged driver, also 16, was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing

While three teens who were in the car have been identified, police believe another five, aged between 16 and 17, are still on the run.

Police allege two people ran from the scene and three teens were taken to hospital. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police allege two people ran from the scene and three teens were taken to hospital. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The ute’s owner inspects some clothes that he doesn't believe are his but left in the park fire with his work equipment. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The ute’s owner inspects some clothes that he doesn't believe are his but left in the park fire with his work equipment. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

