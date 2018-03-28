Five teens lead police in high-speed cat and mouse chase

Police arrested five teenagers after a police pursuit through the Tweed yesterday.

FIVE teenagers have been arrested following several high-speed pursuits throughout the Tweed.

Police say a silver Subaru Forester stolen from Tugan on Monday was spotted about 5.30am yesterday on Tweed Valley Way, Tumbulgum.

The driver failed to stop when directed by police and a high-speed pursuit began before it was terminated due to the driver reaching speeds of 120kph in a 100kph zone.

The vehicle was later spotted crossing into Queensland on the Pacific Highway.

Air support was called and the vehicle was seen crossing the state border several times between 10.15pm and 10.50pm.

The vehicle stopped shortly after on Rosella Close at Tweed Heads and five teenagers fled the car on foot.

NSW police used assistance from the Queensland dog squad to arrest the 15-year-old male driver and two female passengers aged 14 and 17.

Another two teenagers aged 13 and 16 were arrested a short time later.

The five teenagers were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where three including the driver were refused bail and held on a number of theft and driving charges.

The three were due to appear in Tweed Magistrates Court today, while the other two were bailed to the children's court this Friday.

Police from Tweed/Byron Police District are continuing their inquiries into the incidents and are urging anyone with information to come forward.