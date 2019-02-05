Five stories you missed by not spending a $1 with us

AT JUST $1 for the first 28 days, it's never been cheaper or easier to take out a digital subscription with The Northern Star.

Getting digital access to the Star means you get the first drop on local news stories that you really can't get anywhere else.

Here are five major stories you could have read first for a $1 if you had taken out a subscription in the last week:

1. Ex-Trinity teacher faces child sex charges

Garry Mulroy

On Saturday we worked feverishly behind the scenes to bring you Trinity college's very upfront and forthright response to allegations that one of its former teachers had been questioned by police over child sex abuse claims in Cambodia.

2. What the Northern Rivers needs

Demographer Bernard Salt. Photographer Unknown

Australia's leading demographer Bernard Salt gave us a sneak peek into research he is preparing exclusively for The Northern Star as part of our Future Northern Rivers campaign. It revealed we need to work harder in bringing a missing generation of 18 to 48 years olds back to the region earlier.

3. Countdown to Primex

Casino-based singer Katie Brooke will feature at Primex's sneak peek launch.

NewsCorp has become the exclusive media partner for Primex, one of Australia's leading agricultural expos which champions rising stars such as country songstress Katie Brooke.

4. Elections, elections, elections

Tanya Plibersek and Patrick Deegan at Southern Cross University, where they pledged more than $12 million for a flood research institute.

With a state and federal election looming in the first half of this year, the promises are flying thick and fast from politicians including $12.3m pledge by Labor to set up a centre of excellence for flood research at Southern Cross University.

5. Time for Gary to say goodbye

AFTER 43 years of helping men to keep on-trend in Lismore, Gary Smith has hung up his measuring tape for good. Marc Stapelberg

George Gooley Menswear is an iconic business on the Northern Rivers and so is Gary Smith, who is hanging up his measuring tape after spending 43 years advising men on the fashions of the day.

There's never been a better time to check out The Northern Star's online coverage. We have journalists working around the clock to bring you all your Northern Rivers news, sport, weather and events.

Give us a go.

Regards,

David Kirkpatrick,

Editor.