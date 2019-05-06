Five-star showing to finish season

LISMORE driver Mark Robinson could not have asked for a better end to his season, winning the final round of the 5 Star Dirt Series for V8 dirt modifieds at Brisbane.

He was sitting third highest in points following his heat races, but managed to advance from the silver shoot-out into the gold shoot-out, where he recorded the second-fastest time to qualify on the outside of the front row for the feature race.

While it was pole-sitter Kevin Britten who immediately launched himself into the lead, Robinson was in prime position to strike when Britten jumped the cushion on the opening lap, opening the door for Robinson to take control of the lead, where he was able to remain throughout the entire 30-lap distance to come away with top honours.

"It was a bit of an up and down season for us, so to finish on a high with a win is a great result for the whole team,” Robinson said.

The 2018-19 season for the defending 5 Star Dirt Series Champion certainly wasn't without its challenges, including disappointing DNFs (did not finish) in both the NSW and Queensland Titles.

It ultimately contributed to his shortfall in the final 5 Star Dirt Series point standings, placing second.

However, despite these low points, the experienced racer also racked up numerous highlights, getting his season underway with a pleasing runner-up result in what was his first visit to Sydney's Valvoline Raceway in seven years.

He went on to place fifth in the Australian championship while battling setup issues and second in the Victorian title, along with winning the Garden State Shield at Geelong's Avalon Raceway.

"We had some really strong results this season and also some not so strong results, but that's the nature of racing and we're already looking forward to next season,” he said.

"I have to say big 'thanks' to the whole team, my family and our sponsors for their amazing support and hard work.

"Hopefully we can be more consistent throughout next season and challenge for some more victories.”

Robinson thanked his sponsors: Castrol, Southside Truck Centre, Global Lubricant Distribution, GSR Suspension Development, Trevan Ford, Northern Truck Coolers, and A1 Signs.