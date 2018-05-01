Five-star hotel bail address for 'furphy' fraudster

Anthony Robert Lee, 65, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

A FRAUDSTER has admitted ripping off taxpayers and has been bailed to a luxury hotel.

Anthony Robert Lee, 65, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges including obtaining financial advantage by deception, and using a forged document to induce a public official.

The guilty pleas for tax fraud charges came just three days after Brisbane District Court heard Lee had no money to defend a trial expected to start this week.

On Monday, Lee stood in the dock, hands behind his back, listening to each charge read out before pleading guilty.

A legal aid application for former Evans Head man Lee had been rejected, a pre-trial hearing was told on Thursday.

Some charges Lee faced had related to tax refunds allegedly received worth more than $840,000.

Another related to an allegation Lee claimed credits of more than $2 million.

The Crown opposed bail.

Judge Julie Dick told defence counsel John Cahill that if bail would assist him prepare for sentencing, she'd consider it.

Mr Cahill said he was seeking a mental health and medical report for his client.

Judge Dick said Lee was probably "looking at a big sentence”.

Prosecutor Bruce Mumford said if Lee was to be bailed, he should report to authorities daily.

The court heard his bail address would be the Stamford Plaza in Brisbane's CBD.

Last week Mr Mumford said a bid to postpone the trial was "nothing more than a furphy”.

The charges related to HQB Exporters and Agri Beef Cattle Company.

Public records show a court application to wind up HQB was lodged in 2015.

The same year, ASIC proposed to deregister Agri Beef Cattle Company.

Lee is expected to be sentenced on June 1. -NewsRegional